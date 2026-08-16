La Polynormande: Hugo Page powered to victory on uphill bunch sprint

Hugo Page (Cofidis) powered his way on the uphill sprint to win La Polynormande in France, and claim his first victory of the season. Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) took second and Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) was third in the reduced bunch sprint.

After taking the victory in the past two years, Decathlon CMA CGM was denied, with Noa Isidore finishing fourth.

More to come....

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