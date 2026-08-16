La Polynormande: Hugo Page powered to victory on uphill bunch sprint

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Sandy Dujardin second and Alex Aranburu third

VOIRON, FRANCE - JULY 22: Hugo Page of France and Team Cofidis crosses the finish line during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 17 a 174.7km stage from Chambery to Voiron / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2026 in Voiron, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Hugo Page (Cofidis) in action earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Hugo Page (Cofidis) powered his way on the uphill sprint to win La Polynormande in France, and claim his first victory of the season. Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) took second and Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) was third in the reduced bunch sprint. 

After taking the victory in the past two years, Decathlon CMA CGM was denied, with Noa Isidore finishing fourth.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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