American Criterium Cup: Aline Seitz holds off Skylar Schneider while Justin Williams earns men's sprint victory on tight circuit in Salt Lake City

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L39ION of Los Angeles continue with both leader's jerseys after fifth round of series but women's division undecided for St. Louis finale

Aline Seitz wins Salt Lake Criterium - Mayer Brown Criterium 2026
Aline Seitz wins Salt Lake Criterium - Mayer Brown Criterium 2026 (Image credit: Brian Hodes / American Criterium Cup)
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Aline Seitz (HigherDOSE l Renova) and Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) sprinted to their first victories in the American Criterium Cup this season, winning the fifth round in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.

Seitz won with a well-timed move on the final corner of the final lap and held off Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28). The Swiss rider had made the series podium twice before but both times came up short to series leader Schneider, who had won three of the first four events.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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