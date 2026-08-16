‘8 plugs, 3 Co2 - still no luck’ – Rosa Klöser’s Leadville 100 bid ends in a car after tricky acclimatization following Tour de France Femmes

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Gravel star took on her fifth mountain bike race one week after French Grand Tour

Rosa Klöser rides to victory at 2025 Ranxo Gravel, and series title at Gravel Earth Series
Rosa Klöser in action (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – Ranxo Gravel – Roger Salanova)

Lining up at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik less than a week after finishing the Tour de France Femmes, Rosa Klöser’s task was always going to be a difficult one.

But after battling with the effects of altitude early in the race, the multi-discipline star’s hopes of a strong result were definitively and brutally ended by a puncture inside the final 15km.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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