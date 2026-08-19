SD Worx-Protime keep attacks in check and navigate narrow roads to prevail on opening stage at Tour of Britain Women

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'We waited for quite a long time to see whether or not the stage could be decided from a breakaway' said team director

Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as stage 1 winner at 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as stage 1 winner at 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

On paper, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) winning stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women wasn’t a surprise on Wednesday. Once again, the fastest sprinter in women’s cycling prevailed. But the team had gone into the stage with multiple options and only decided to go all-in on a sprint relatively late – though that decision was sort of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“Once a strong group had gone clear and we had the right riders in there, we waited for quite a long time to see whether or not the stage could be decided from a breakaway. When it became clear that this wouldn’t be the case, we made the decision to keep the race together and bring Lorena to the finish in the best possible position," explained Christian Kos, the team’s sport director at the British stage race.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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