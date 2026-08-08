'We were hoping to make more of a dent' – Mont Ventoux effort leaves Cédrine Kerbaol moving up Tour de France Femmes GC but still aiming higher

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French EF Education-Oatly rider now sitting in sixth overall and 'stage nine is super hard so we keep going for it' says sports director Carmen Small

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Paula Blasi Cairol of Spain, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team L&#039;IMAD, Cedrine Kerbaol of France and Team EF Education - Oatly and Antonia Niedermaier of Germany and Team Canyon//SRAM Racing zondacrypto - White Best Young Rider Jersey compete in the chase group during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) among the chase group of four on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) put in a heck of a fight on Mont Ventoux on stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes and while it reaped considerable rewards, in the form of two podium places, the hope had been that even more could be gained.

The French rider, after all, had been in third place just days ago after the time trial, but the fight back from ninth place after missing the stage 5 split has been far from an easy task. One spot was gained with the second place on stage 6 and two with the seventh place atop Mont Ventoux, to put Kerbaol at sixth overall – equal to her best ever finish in 2024.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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