Georgia Baker wins Commonwealth Games road race title for Australia

Georgia Baker struck gold again for Australia in the women’s road race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday, lifting her medal haul to three golds after success on the track.

The 112km road race saw the major nations controlling the attacks and so a group of 20 select riders contested the sprint finish.

Baker won gold medals in the team pursuit and the points and used her speed to win the gold medal.

Neah Evans of Scotland stopped the Australians taking a sweep of the podium, taking silver, with Sarah Roy taking the bronze medal.

More to follow.