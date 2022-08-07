Georgia Baker wins Commonwealth Games road race title for Australia
By Stephen Farrand published
Evans of Scotland secures silver, Roy takes the bronze after tactical race
Georgia Baker struck gold again for Australia in the women’s road race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday, lifting her medal haul to three golds after success on the track.
The 112km road race saw the major nations controlling the attacks and so a group of 20 select riders contested the sprint finish.
Baker won gold medals in the team pursuit and the points and used her speed to win the gold medal.
Neah Evans of Scotland stopped the Australians taking a sweep of the podium, taking silver, with Sarah Roy taking the bronze medal.
More to follow.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
