'We make agreements' – How Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky divide the spoils as they head into the Spring Classics

News
By published

"In the end, it's most important that the team wins; if it's Lotte or me, the most important thing is that we support each other" says Wiebes

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and team SD Worx and Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime competes during the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025, a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix, on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes is the fastest road sprinter in the world right now, but she may not be the SD Worx-Protime rider storming over the finish line for the victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday – a role that could also belongs to her teammate Lotte Kopecky.

The two powerhouses have made a pact, of sorts, to work together and they have ironed out specific racing targets.

While Kopecky told Cyclingnews that she has her sights set on a range of Spring Classics from a fourth victory at the Tour of Flanders to another chance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a re-do at Milan-San Remo, Wiebes is looking to peak in April for her key target.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.