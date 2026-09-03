Oscar Onley suffers huge dent to Vuelta a España podium hopes after early crash and summit finish struggles

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'I just couldn't really go that deep' says Netcompany Ineos leader as he drops from fourth to fifth on a trying day

Oscar Onley riding past a rocky wall on stage 12 of the Vuelta
Oscar Onley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley (Netcompany-Ineos) suffered a big blow to his podium hopes at the Vuelta a España, crashing early on stage 12 before struggling on the summit finish at Calar Alto.

The British rider started the day fourth overall, 41 seconds off the podium, but has now slipped to fifth place at 4:29 behind leader Enric Mas (Movistar).

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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