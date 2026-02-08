Anna van der Breggen latest GC challenger to quit UAE Tour Women ahead of decisive final day

Dutch rider suffering with a throat infection as Elisa Longo Borghini's path to repeat victory becomes clearer

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Steffi Haberlin of Switzerland and Anna Van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime lead the peloton during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 2 a 145km stage from Dubai Police Academy to Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University on February 06, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
SD Worx-Protime's Anna van der Breggen is the latest GC contender to abandon the UAE Tour Women, pulling out ahead of stage 4 with illness.

According to a statement on social media, the Dutch rider is suffering with a throat infection, and decided on Sunday morning not to start the final stage to Jebel Hafeet.

Van der Breggen joins Marlen Reusser (Movistar) in the list of GC riders who travelled to the UAE and started the first sprint stages, but won't make it to the decisive day of climbing. Reusser didn't start stage 3 after crashing at speed on stage 2, though she came away with relatively minor injuries – only cuts rather than any fractures.

