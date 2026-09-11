'The last year I don't think we've done a single aero test' – Why time trials are no longer a major focus for Primož Roglič and why the Vuelta TT did not go as Red Bull predicted

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Team Head of Engineering Dan Bigham debriefs a crucial day at the Vuelta and explains the wider considerations surrounding the team's investment in time trialling

A split image showing Primoz Roglic riding a time trial bike on the left, and his team&#039;s head of engineering Dan Bigham on the right.
Roglic in the Vuelta TT (left) and his team's head of Engineering Dan Bigham (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe would have been making the predictive models for the stage 18 time trial at the Vuelta a España, where they were looking to make major time gains on Enric Mas with Primož Roglič, a key comparison to look at was from stage 5 of last year's Tour de France.

Just 1km shorter than Thursday's TT at La Vuelta, Roglič gained 1:38 over the Spaniard on that day. If they wanted to completely overhaul Mas and take the red jersey, they were going to need more – 2:10 to be precise – after Mas had eked out his advantage with superiority in the mountains.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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