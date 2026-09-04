Decathlon CMA CGM lose key climber as Gregor Mühlberger crashes out of ninth overall on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España

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Austrian had been an important domestique for red jersey hopeful Felix Gall in Spain

Gregor Mühlberger sits with Decathlon CMA CGM leader Felix Gall ahead of stage 8 of the 2026 Vuelta a España
Gregor Mühlberger with Decathlon CMA CGM leader Felix Gall at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Gall is down a key climbing lieutenant at the Vuelta a España after his Decathlon CMA CGM teammate Gregor Mühlberger crashed out of the race in the early kilometres of stage 13.

The 32-year-old Austrian has been in some of the best form of his career in Spain, emerging as one of the most impressive climbers in the race so far.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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