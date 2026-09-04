Decathlon CMA CGM lose key climber as Gregor Mühlberger crashes out of ninth overall on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España

Felix Gall is down a key climbing lieutenant at the Vuelta a España after his Decathlon CMA CGM teammate Gregor Mühlberger crashed out of the race in the early kilometres of stage 13.

The 32-year-old Austrian has been in some of the best form of his career in Spain, emerging as one of the most impressive climbers in the race so far.

Mühlberger has been part of a strong Decathlon CMA CGM lineup at the Vuelta, supporting Gall's GC aspirations and assisting the German to a current third place overall, 2:06 behind current leader Enric Mas (Movistar).

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He's been Gall's top climbing domestique so far, and was on course for a career-best Grand Tour finish of his own, lying ninth overall in the standings after Thursday's mountain stage to Calar Alto.

Standout rides from Mühlberger include 10th-place finishes in Andorra and Calar Alto, plus 12th on the Alto de Aitana, all while working at the front of the race on behalf of Gall.

However, Gall will have to do without the Tour of Austria winner for the final week of the race after Mühlberger was caught in a crash in the first 30km of the 193km stage 13 to Loja.

Mühlberger was able to resume racing after falling, but he was announced as a DNF moments later. His loss is a major blow for Decathlon CMA CGM and Gall, and he becomes the 26th rider to leave the race.

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It remains to be seen what injuries Mühlberger sustained in the crash.