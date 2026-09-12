'Maybe it was a bit boring to watch' – Felix Gall refuses to crack despite onslaught of attacks from Richard Carapaz on Vuelta a España queen stage

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Ecuadorian says 'nothing to lose and lots to win' after lighting up stage 20 but failing to drop Austrian with wave after wave of accelerations

COLLADO DEL AGUACIL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM attacks during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 20 a 210.8km stage from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil 1887m / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2026 in Collado del Alguacil, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Alamy)

After traversing a day of complete chaos and surviving what felt like 100 attacks from Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) should add a podium finish at the Vuelta a España to the one he already earned at the Giro d'Italia if he finishes stage 21 into Granada.

As the queen stage delivered in spades to Collado del Alguacil, it was the Ecuadorian, in typical fashion, who lit up the GC racing, attacking on nearly all of the four key climbs in an attempt to overhaul Gall's more than two-minute lead over him at the start.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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