'If someone starts to make a mistake, we won't interrupt them' – Red Bull vow to leave Vuelta a España with 'no regrets' as Primož Roglič attacks Enric Mas to no avail

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Slovenian makes strong move in final 2km of Peñas Blancas, but brought back by red jersey and rest of the top five on GC

Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rides in front of race leader Enric Mas of Movistar on the final climb
Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rides in front of race leader Enric Mas of Movistar on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up until stage 19 of the Vuelta a España, it had been a solid performance from Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to be second overall heading into the final weekend, but one without the typical ruthless wins and 'Roglifications' he has shown previously en route to winning four Tours of Spain.

Hampered massively in his build-up after being hit by a driver in July, Roglič came to the Vuelta without big GC expectations, and despite pre-race favourite Tadej Pogačar crashing out on stage 8, he's been unable to step into the spotlight and take over as he has in several Vueltas gone by.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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