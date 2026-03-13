'Don't throw stones if you live in glass houses' – Jonas Vingegaard gives short shrift to João Almeida's criticisms of Visma-Lease a Bike

Portuguese racer had claimed that Vingegaard and team sometimes overdramatise setbacks

João Almeida (l) and Jonas Vingegaard during the 2025 Vuelta a España
João Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard during the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Nice leader Jonas Vingegaard has delivered a succinct but cutting pushback to criticism earlier this year by João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) regarding Visma-Lease a Bike's attitude towards setbacks.

Speaking to Danish website Feltet during the Volta ao Algarve, Almeida criticised Vingegaard's decision not to race the UAE Tour in order to recover better from an off-season training accident and illness.

Back in the Vuelta a España, where they had a three-week battle for overall victory, after the mountainous stage 7, Almeida made his feelings clear about what he viewed as Vingegaard's alleged failure to do as much work as he could on a climb to keep an attack going.

While Almeida and Vingegaard have not crossed paths in a race since the Vuelta a España last year, both riders are expected to be leading contenders in the upcoming Volta a Catalunya and then the Giro d'Italia.

Vingegaard will be making his debut in the Italian Grand Tour, whilst Almeida will be pushing to do better than his long spell in the lead in the 2020 Giro, as well as a GC podium finish behind former Jumbo-Visma racer Primož Roglič and Geraint Thomas in 2023.

Vingegaard is currently leading Paris-Nice by 3:22 over Dani Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), with three days remaining.

