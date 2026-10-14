TotalEnergies future still hangs in the balance as initial teams registration deadline of October 15 looms

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Historic French ProTeam not planning to make update on future before Thursday according to media reports

TotalEnergies riders before the start of the 2026 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, one of the last races of the season
TotalEnergies riders before the start of the 2026 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, one of the last races of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The October 15 deadline for teams to make their registration for the 2027 season is approaching fast, but longstanding French ProTeam squad TotalEnergies have yet to issue a definitive statement about the viability of their future for next year.

The lack of recent updates means the uncertainty surrounding the future of TotalEnergies, formed back in 2000 as the Bonjour squad but seemingly still on the hunt for new financial backers for 2027, is set to continue, at least in the short term

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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