There's still hope for TotalEnergies as UCI announces team registrations for 2027

News
By
Published

Jayco-AlUla and Picnic-PostNL men and women missing documents but all WorldTour teams accounted for

Marc Madiot of France general team manager Team Groupama-FDJ and Jean-René Bernaudeau of France general team manager of Team TotalEnergies prior to the stage twenty-one of the 110th Tour de France 2023
Jean-René Bernaudeau (right) getting support from Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot at the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The number of men's ProTeams has shrunk by two, but the women's grew by one, and the men's and women's WorldTour teams should all be in the peloton in 2027, as the UCI announced the number of teams that have met the registration deadline of October 15.

Visma-Lease a Bike registered as "Yellow B." - the name of the team's parent company, as they are in talks with a new sponsor to replace Visma, who opted to step back rather than increase their support. Earlier this year, CEO Richard Plugge said the team were seeking around €20 million of a €60 - €70 million budget.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.