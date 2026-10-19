There's still hope for TotalEnergies as UCI announces team registrations for 2027
Jayco-AlUla and Picnic-PostNL men and women missing documents but all WorldTour teams accounted for
The number of men's ProTeams has shrunk by two, but the women's grew by one, and the men's and women's WorldTour teams should all be in the peloton in 2027, as the UCI announced the number of teams that have met the registration deadline of October 15.
Visma-Lease a Bike registered as "Yellow B." - the name of the team's parent company, as they are in talks with a new sponsor to replace Visma, who opted to step back rather than increase their support. Earlier this year, CEO Richard Plugge said the team were seeking around €20 million of a €60 - €70 million budget.
All but two teams out of the WorldTour peloton completed their registrations, with Jayco AlUla and Picnic-PostNL still pending. Two ProTeams were given extra time to complete their documentation, which includes financial, administrative and ethical criteria.
After losing their title sponsor, the TotalEnergies team were in danger of ending after 27 seasons, but team president Jean-René Bernaudeau told L'Equipe that they were able to submit the important bank guarantee while they continue to search for a replacement title sponsor.
"The bank guarantee has been submitted. We have met the ethical and banking guarantee requirements. We have to finalize the budget and submit it," Bernaudeau said. The team still faces an uphill battle to continue, as nine riders have already signed other contracts, three have retired, and the rest need to be convinced to take the risk on an uncertain future.
"It needs to be 70% complete for the application to be approved by the UCI, and we're currently at 50%," Bernaudeau said. "We need to have ten riders under contract and a sponsor providing a bank guarantee before being interviewed in December to finalize the budget. The end of the month is obviously the deadline; we promised ourselves we wouldn't go beyond October 31st."
The team needs to find a naming sponsor, but is finding support from the local Vendée business community. "There’s real solidarity, it’s very encouraging. Some doors have closed, but we still have hope because we don’t need millions and millions," Bernaudeau said.
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"In the past, I easily secured the naming rights and then struggled to find the remaining 10%. Today, it's the opposite: we've consolidated our foundation, SA Vendée is in very good financial health, we've always paid the salaries, we have no depreciation to worry about, and the investments have already been made."
The situation is not so good for two other teams. The UCI didn't list teams that did not submit all the essential documents by the 15 October deadline - there were 12 listed but 14 applications. Missing from the list were TotalEnergies, Kern Pharma, Flanders-Baloise and Euskaltel-Euskadi.
If TotalEnergies were among the two missing ProTeams from the list of 12, there is only one other team pending, and that is most likely Euskaltel-Euskadi.
Flanders-Baloise announced in early August that they would cease operations after 33 years in the peloton, while Kern-Pharma lost their title sponsor in May, and the team has not signed any new riders.
The health of the women's peloton seems strong, with all 14 WorldTour teams continuing and one more ProTeam coming on board for 2027 thanks to the new Decathlon CMA CGM squad.
WorldTour Teams for 2027
- Alpecin - Premier Tech
- Bahrain - Victorious
- Decathlon CMA CGM Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama - FDJ United
- Lidl - Trek
- Lotto Intermarché
- Movistar Team
- Netcompany INEOS
- NSN Cycling Team
- Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
- Soudal-Safety Jogger
- Team Jayco AlUla (pending)
- Team Picnic PostNL (pending)
- Yellow B. Cycling (Visma-Lease a Bike)
- UAE Team Emirates - XRG
- Uno-X Mobility
- XDS Astana Team
Women's WorldTour Teams for 2027
- AG Insurance - Soudal Team
- Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital
- EF Education
- FDJ United - SUEZ
- Fenix-Premier Tech
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl - TrekLiv AlUla JaycoMovistar Team
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team SD Worx - Protime
- Yellow B. Cycling (Visma-Lease a Bike)
- UAE Team L'IMAD
- Uno-X Mobility
Women's ProTeams
- Cofidis Women Team
- Decathlon CMA CGM
- Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi
- Lotto Intermarché Ladies
- Ma Petite Entreprise
- Mayenne Monbana My Pie
- St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
- VolkerWessels Cycling Team
Men's ProTeams
- Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
- Burgos Burpellet BH
- Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
- Cofidis
- Equipo Kern Pharma (pending? or ending?)
- Euskaltel - Euskadi (pending?)
- MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
- Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
- Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Toscana Factory Team (Solution Tech NIPPO Rali)
- Team Flanders - Baloise (ending)
- Team Novo (Novo Nordisk)
- Hayf Sports VisitMalta (Polti VisitMalta)
- TotalEnergies (pending)
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Unibet Rose Rockets
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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