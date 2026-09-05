'I didn't want to take too much risk with the heat' – Felix Gall moves past Primož Roglič into second at Vuelta a España but feels the exhaustion building

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Austrian gains vital time over podium rivals ahead of next big GC day, the stage 18 time trial to Jerez de la Frontera

Felix Gall of Decathlon CMA CGM crosses the finish line of stage 14 on same time with race leader Enric Mas (Movistar)
Felix Gall of Decathlon CMA CGM crosses the finish line of stage 14 on same time with race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite feeling the unbearable heat of southern Spain in September, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) moved up to second overall at the Vuelta a España on stage 14, gaining 25 seconds on Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with a late move to overtake the former four-time winner.

While Gall's team had previously been the aggressors for much of this Vuelta, the Austrian admitted post-race that he approached the final, brutal climb to Sierra de La Pandera with more caution due to the extreme heat in recent days, worried about the fatigue build-up towards the end of the second week.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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