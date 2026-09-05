Vuelta a España: Marco Brenner fires searing acceleration on final corners of Sierra de la Pandera summit finish for stage 14 win

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Race leader Enric Mas holds off multiple attacks in chase group to hold GC lead while Felix Gall moves to second overall

Marco Brenner of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as stage 14 winner
Vuelta a España: Marco Brenner of Tudor Pro Cycling wins stage 14 ahead of Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) overcame the stifling head of the Andalucian mountains to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a España on Saturday.

Brenner had been part of a huge, 45-man breakaway group which had escaped early in the day, and which had been allowed to compete for the stage by the peloton on a brutal day. As the group was whittled down on the final climb, a four-man group came together, the eventually German following a move by Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) in the final kilometre.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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