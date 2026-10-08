'The helmet definitely saved his life' says Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as Dylan van Baarle has season ended by 'traffic accident involving a car'

Dutch rider Dylan van Baarle will not be racing again in 2026 after being "involved in a road traffic accident involving a car" and breaking his wrist, his Soudal-QuickStep team revealed on Wednesday evening.

The former Paris-Roubaix winner escaped anything more serious, though, with fiancée Pauline Ferrand-Prévot stating how his helmet "saved his life," after he sustained a "big impact" to his head.

"Dylan van Baarle was involved in a road traffic accident involving a car, during training today in Tiel, Netherlands," read a statement on Soudal-QuickStep's website.

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"Following the incident Dylan was taken to hospital where he underwent a CT scan, which has fortunately revealed no damage to his skull and spine.

"He did however sustain a fracture to his wrist, which will require surgery and mean an end to his season."

Ferrand-Prévot posted an update to her Instagram story, also on Wednesday, thanking the team for their quick response to the incident, also revealing the particularly bad timing of the crash as the couple approach their wedding day.

"Dylan got involved in a car accident while he was training this morning. He was immediately transferred to the hospital. He got a big impact on his head; the helmet definitely saved his life," said the French rider.

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"He got a broken arm as well, and the surgery will take place tomorrow (thanks @soudalquickstepteam for the quick care). I’m really, really grateful that things turned out pretty well. And really grateful to have such friends who made this really horrible, long and stressful day a bit less bad.

"I’m going to sleep alone for a few nights, but that's the tradition before the big wedding day, I guess."

It comes after Van Baarle has had several of his recent seasons impacted by crashes and fractures, suffering a fractured hand and scapula in 2023, breaking his collarbone and hip in 2024, and fracturing his collarbone again in January of the 2025 season. Despite struggling to show signs of his previous best – outside of the Dutch National Championships – Van Baarle does have a confirmed spot for 2027, still with Belgian team Soudal-QuickStep.