'The helmet definitely saved his life' says Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as Dylan van Baarle has season ended by 'traffic accident involving a car'

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Scans revealed no damage to skull and spine, but Dutch rider is left requiring surgery on broken wrist

Dylan van Baarle of Netherlands and Team Soudal Quick-Step prior to the 45th Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2026 a 221,1km one day race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian / #UCIWT / on August 01, 2026 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch rider Dylan van Baarle will not be racing again in 2026 after being "involved in a road traffic accident involving a car" and breaking his wrist, his Soudal-QuickStep team revealed on Wednesday evening.

The former Paris-Roubaix winner escaped anything more serious, though, with fiancée Pauline Ferrand-Prévot stating how his helmet "saved his life," after he sustained a "big impact" to his head.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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