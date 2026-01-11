'I hope to get back to my best' – Dylan van Baarle to target Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in debut season with Classics-focused Soudal-QuickStep

New signing Dylan van Baarle will be targeting the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in his first season with Soudal-QuickStep, as the team look to refocus on the Classics after the departure of Remco Evenepoel.

Van Baarle, who won Paris-Roubaix in 2022, signed for QuickStep from Visma-Lease a Bike this winter, with the team recruiting proven Classics riders in an attempt to hit the ground running again in the races that used to be their bread and butter.

Despite being new to the team, 33-year-old Van Baarle isn't wasting any time in setting out big goals and taking on a solid leadership role, placing his focus on two of the Monuments.

"Flanders and Roubaix will be my main goals, and I hope to get back to my best level for these two Monuments," he confirmed in an interview released by his team on Sunday.

"I love them, they hold a special place in my heart and I would love to be in the mix for a good result or contribute to the team’s success."

Van Baarle and fellow Monument winner Jasper Stuyven were two of the team's major signings for 2026, and they join riders like Tim Merlier, Yves Lampaert and Paul Magnier in the strengthened Classics core. However, Van Baarle – who has been part of two Tour de France-winning teams with Jonas Vingegaard – will also take on a role in stage races.

"I look forward also to being there for the squad whenever they need me in the stage races, because we have many riders that can shine in this type of races, regardless of the terrain. Hopefully, it will be a good year for us," he said.

My View

Matilda Price Assistant Features Editor I'm glad to see Van Baarle already aiming high, and Soudal-QuickStep have made some really strong reinforcements to fill the Evenepoel gap, but I fear their Classics – particularly Flanders and Roubaix – campaign may still be just chasing podiums, because they simply don't have a rider on the level of Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar.

Departing Visma after three years, the Dutch rider has already been settling in with his new team, and will make his racing debut next month at the Volta ao Algarve, he confirmed, before moving on to a Classics block.

"The two training camps went really well. It was nice to get to know everyone, from the staff to the riders. It’s a great group of riders and this gave me a good feeling. I can’t wait for my first race, Algarve, because it makes me excited to finally start in these colours," he said.

"I’m also looking forward to the Opening Weekend, which will be special in a Belgian team. We have a strong line-up and we can be protagonists there," the former Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner continued.

"Of course, it’s always easier said than done, but we are confident, because we have many riders who have shown they can fight for a good result on the cobbles."

Though the early exit of Remco Evenepoel marks a big shift for Soudal-QuickStep, they have swiftly refocused on the Classics with some significant new recruitments, and in 2025, their non-Evenepoel win tally still totalled 49.