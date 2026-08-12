Bout with toxoplasmosis could jeopardise Thibau Nys' return at Vuelta a España

Thibau Nys' health woes have continued during his training for the upcoming Vuelta a España. After a season layoff because of knee problems, a recent bout of toxoplasmosis could keep the Belgian from racing the Grand Tour.

According to Sporza, his father Sven Nys, also the manager of his son's cyclocross team, said the infection was gone but whether or not he was fit enough for a three-week race would be determined this weekend.

"We will make the decision on Friday or Saturday," Sven Nys told Sporza. "Thibau is doing better now, but it has been tough, especially mentally."

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The 23-year-old missed the Spring Classics after undergoing surgery for prepatellar friction syndrome in his left knee, and didn't race until June. He competed in the Tour de Suisse and then began preparing for the Vuelta, which begins on August 22 and runs through September 13.

"During the Tour, he prepared well for three weeks in Spain. But when he came back, he got sick. That's not nice," Sven Nys said. "After yesterday's training, I would say there is a 90% chance that Thibau will ride the Vuelta. He is training more than 24 hours a week again and his values ​​are good."

Nys senior was concerned that if Thibau were to race the Vuelta without being fully prepared, it could negatively impact his cyclocross season.

"Because the Vuelta is performing at a very high level for three weeks. If you’re not ready for that, you have no business there.

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"Thibau shouldn’t ride the Vuelta at all costs, because that could jeopardise his entire cyclocross season this winter. His team Lidl-Trek is fully on board with that."

Should he decide not to race the Vuelta, Nys would still feature in the peloton in the coming weeks, he added. "Maybe the Renewi Tour and the Deutschland Tour because his hunger for racing is huge."

Another reason Thibau Nys was anxious to get back to racing was an important date at the end of September.

"If Thibau does make it to the Vuelta, improves in the first week, and gets results, then he might still be in the running for a World Championship spot. But the national coach (Serge Pauwels) will decide on that."

The UCI Road World Championships begin on September 20 in Montréal with the individual time trials and end on September 27 with the elite men's road race.

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