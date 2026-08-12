Bout with toxoplasmosis could jeopardise Thibau Nys' return at Vuelta a España

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Lidl-Trek rider's chance at Worlds may hinge on Vuelta

Thibau Nys on the team presentation podium at his first race of 2026 the GP Gippengen
Thibau Nys of Lidl-Trek (centre) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys' health woes have continued during his training for the upcoming Vuelta a España. After a season layoff because of knee problems, a recent bout of toxoplasmosis could keep the Belgian from racing the Grand Tour.

According to Sporza, his father Sven Nys, also the manager of his son's cyclocross team, said the infection was gone but whether or not he was fit enough for a three-week race would be determined this weekend.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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