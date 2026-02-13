Megan Jastrab scholarship to be awarded this Sunday to women's junior GC winner at Valley of the Sun Stage Race - North American Roundup

Megan Jastrab (UAE Team ADQ) finished ninth at 2026 Trofeo Llucmajor, part of Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca events, and was recognised as the most combative rider

A multi-discipline junior World Champion in 2019, Megan Jastrab (UAE Team ADQ) will deliver on her promise to launch a new scholarship programme available to junior women this spring. The Megan Jastrab Bridged Opportunities Scholarship will be awarded on Sunday to the female U19 GC winner of this weekend’s Valley of the Sun Stage Race, funding was made possible by the Pro Cyclist Foundation.

Scholarship funds would be provided to the 17-18 junior women's winner in two instalments, with 75% up front and the balance if the rider goes on to be selected or qualify for the Road World Championships this fall. A spot for the rider would be offered on Team USA's spring trip to race the Nations Cup events in Europe (per USA Cycling’s selection document).

Valley of the Sun Stage Race takes place in the Tuscon, Arizona area from February 13-15, with GC division winners decided after criterium races on Sunday. It is one of nine events on the USA Cycling Junior Road Cycling National Series.

"I chose this race because it’s part of the Junior Road National Series and is one of the main stage races in America in the early part of the year, providing opportunities for both elite and junior cyclists," Jastrab said on her social channels.

"I competed here multiple times as a junior myself, and as it is a qualification race for the National Team spring trip, it goes hand in hand with my goal of providing opportunities and experience to junior women racing in Europe."

In her sixth season at the WorldTour level at just 24, Jastrab organised a fundraiser last year with the USA Cycling Development Foundation, which provided monetary resources to send four junior US women to the Road World Championships in Rwanda.

New Alberta Velodrome to host 2026 Canadian Track Championships for juniors in March

A new state-of-the-art Alberta Velodrome was revealed to the public at the end of January, completed under budget and ahead of schedule, according to the City of Edmonton.

The indoor track is part of a 16,600‑square‑metre complex called Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre, one integrated facility with the Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre to make this "the first indoor triathlon training centre in North America".

The first national event at the velodrome takes place March 27-29 for the 2026 Canadian Track Championships (U17/Jr). As Canada’s newest indoor velodrome. The velodrome received a 'Category A' designation from the UCI.

“The Alberta Velodrome represents a transformational investment in the future of Canadian cycling; a place where community riders, emerging talent, and world-class athletes can develop and thrive together,” said Mathieu Boucher, CEO of Cycling Canada, in a statement.

“Cycling Canada is proud to celebrate this milestone, which strengthens our national sport infrastructure and helps set the stage for the next generation of Canadian champions.”

The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre is located in the north-west downtown area of Edmonton, Alberta, providing easy access to local riders, clubs, schools and community programmes.

Owen Cole and Will Hardin return to anchor Team Winston-Salem with invitation extended to Ronde de l’Isard for May

Team Winston-Salem confirmed nine men and 12 women would comprise the co-ed roster for the 2026 domestic elite US team. The men's squad, led by former US U23 road champion Owen Cole, will expand their calendar to Europe for the men, receiving an invitation to compete at Ronde de l’Isard for Under-23 riders.

The U23 talents include 20-year-old Jensen Cervati and 19-year-old Nathaniel Gevez, who won two stages and the overall at Green Mountain Stage Race. Experienced riders on the roster include Will Hardin, second last year at Athens Twilight Criterium, and Jules van Kempen. a Dutch-American cyclo-cross racer who finished third overall in the USCX series and Pan American Cyclo-cross Championships.

“We’ll be racing across the Southeast at USA CRITS, the American Criterium Cup, and UCI stage races like Tour of the Gila and Tour de Beauce,” Jon Hamblen, team director, said in a press release.

“Our inaugural season wasn’t just about results, it was about proving that what Team Winston-Salem is building works and has momentum. We are thrilled to be invited to the Ronde de l’Isard, which is widely known for attracting the world’s best young cyclists and focusing on raw climbing talent and tactical racing in a highly demanding mountain environment.”

On the women's side, two-time US women's U23 cyclo-cross champion Lauren Zoerner, just 22, moves from Competitive Edge Racing. Sprint talent for criterium events will come from Rebecca Lang, second at Sunny King Criterium last year, and Claire Abrey, who won the Tulsa Tough Arts District Cat. 2/3 race and finished sixth at Sunny King in the pro division.

Team Winston-Salem 2026 women's roster

Claire Abrey (CAN)

Mallory Bryan (USA)

Andrea Buttine (USA)

Chloe Fraser (USA)

Madison Gallagher (USA)

Anne-Sophie Hébert (CAN)

Isabelle Jensen (USA)

Rebecca Lang (USA)

Jen Malik (USA)

Sierra Sims (USA)

Nadine Visser (RSA)

Lauren Zoerner (USA)

Team Winston-Salem 2026 men's roster