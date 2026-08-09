'My heart also sank' - Tadej Pogačar talks about his relationship with compatriot Primož Roglič and that 2020 Tour de France win

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The two Sloveninans will once again cross Grand Tour Swords at the upcoming Vuelta España

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) and Primoz Roglic (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) during the 2026 Tour de Romandie 2026. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) and Primoz Roglic (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) during the 2026 Tour de Romandie 2026. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España kicks off in Monaco in less than two weeks and the Spanish Grand Tour will see two Slovenian cycling superstars join battle once again.

Riding for Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, Primož Roglič is the race’s joint record winner, the 36-year-old winning consecutive editions between 2019 and 2021, adding a fourth red jersey in 2024. Tadej Pogačar made his Grand Tour debut at the race in 2019, winning three stages and finishing third overall. While the older man is the past master, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has since developed into the Grand Tour phenom of the age.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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