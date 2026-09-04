'In a way, I don't know any different' – All three Grand Tours in one season no problem for Sepp Kuss as he enjoys a more open Vuelta a España in Pogačar's absence

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US rider says Slovenian crashing out 'was sad for the race, but I think it opened the door for a really open battle' as he nears ninth week of GT racing in 2026

Sepp Kuss being interviewed at the finish of stage 13 of the Vuelta
Sepp Kuss lies in eighth place overall in the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he makes it to the summit finish of Saturday's stage to Sierra de La Pandera, former Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) will have made it through eight brutal weeks of Grand Tour racing already in 2026, with one week separating him from his second GT treble after 2023, the year he won the red jersey.

But according to the US rider, it's taken no extra toll on him physically or mentally, and in fact, not racing constantly at cycling's most brutal three-week races would be strange to him after so many years as a Grand Tour stalwart.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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