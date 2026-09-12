'Misfortune creates empathy' - Mikel Landa finally finds redemption on toughest Vuelta a España stage

News
By
Published

36-year-old secures second Vuelta a España stage win after years of battling against injuries and illness

Mikel Landa celebrates on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Vuelta
Mikel Landa celebrates on the podium after winning stage 20 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been five years since Mikel Landa last won a bike race, and 11 since he claimed his previous Grand Tour triumph in a stage of the Vuelta a España, but the Basque racer finally pulled off what had seemed to be Mission Impossible with a stunning solo victory on the 2026 Vuelta's toughest mountain stage.

Visibly emotional as he crossed the line alone and with a more than sufficient 47-second advantage over second-placed Tobias Johannessen (Uno X-Mobility), Landa continued to choke up with emotion during the press conference that followed.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.