Movistar leader Enric Mas on road to recovery after quitting Tour de France and missing half of 2025 season due to thrombophlebitis

The physical problems that saw Spain's top Grand Tour racer, Enric Mas, miss out on half the 2025 season are set to be a thing of the past, Movistar reported on Tuesday.

Mas, 30, fell heavily on the Mur de Bretagne stage of the Tour de France and although he could continue in the race, subsequent tests detected thrombophlebitis – varicose veins – in his left leg. He subsequently abandoned the Tour during the third week in the Alps.

Since then Mas has not raced, missing the Vuelta a España, his home race in which he has finished four times on the podium, most recently third last year, for the first time since 2019.

The thrombophlebitis was so severe it was unclear when he would race again, with Mas writing off 2025 completely and telling AS during the Vuelta that he had no idea when he would be able to start riding a bike, let alone return to racing.

"It's very tough not to be able to go out on your bike because of your injuries, "he told AS, "but I have to accept that.

However, this week there was the most encouraging news to date about his road to recovery.

In a short statement, Movistar announced that on Monday, "Enric Mas was operated on successfully on the varicose veins present in his left leg. The operation was carried out normally and without any incidents."

In the next few days, the rider will have the standard medical check-ups and if he evolves favourably, he will start his winter training in the coming weeks.

Mas is due to be joined in the team next year by Belgian talent Cian Uijtdebroeks, who like the Spaniard is set to concentrate on GC stage racing challenges. Meanwhile it is strongly rumoured that the squad's veteran Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana has signed for another year, although there has been no official confirmation.