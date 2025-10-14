Movistar leader Enric Mas on road to recovery after quitting Tour de France and missing half of 2025 season due to thrombophlebitis

Spanish stage racing specialist has operation to treat varicose veins in left leg

Enric Mas following his operation
(Image credit: Movistar)

The physical problems that saw Spain's top Grand Tour racer, Enric Mas, miss out on half the 2025 season are set to be a thing of the past, Movistar reported on Tuesday.

Mas, 30, fell heavily on the Mur de Bretagne stage of the Tour de France and although he could continue in the race, subsequent tests detected thrombophlebitis – varicose veins – in his left leg. He subsequently abandoned the Tour during the third week in the Alps.

Since then Mas has not raced, missing the Vuelta a España, his home race in which he has finished four times on the podium, most recently third last year, for the first time since 2019.

