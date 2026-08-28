'I didn't have confidence in myself' – Wout van Aert bags green jersey but regrets missed opportunity in Vuelta a España breakaway

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Belgian produced an attacking display in the mountains to take the lead in the points classification

ARAMON VALDELINARES, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Green Points Jersey leads the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 7 a 149.48m stage from Vall d&#039;Alba to Aramon Valdelinares 1965m / #UCIWT / on August 29, 2026 in Aramon Valdelinares, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert said he underestimated himself after a fruitful and nearly sensational but ultimately disappointing day out at the Vuelta a España.

The Paris-Roubaix champion made it up the road on a day the breakaway survived to contest the stage on the category-1 summit finish to Aramón Valdelinares, and he made it into a five-man move that fought it out between them on that final climb.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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