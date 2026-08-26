'There's still a battle going on' - Vuelta a España stage 5 winner Matthew Brennan explains how Visma-Lease a Bike use terrain to stop Tadej Pogačar

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British all-rounder claims second victory in four days for Dutch squad

Visma-Lease a Bike leads the peloton during the La Vuelta
Visma-Lease a Bike leads the peloton during the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 Vuelta a España winner Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) has recognised that generally speaking trying to beat the best rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is virtually impossible. But in terms of stage wins, there is still room to try to challenge the Slovenian.

Brennan was talking minutes after capturing his second victory in the Vuelta in four days, which he'd claimed in part thanks to a textbook leadout from Visma teammates Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert, which he followed up with his own unstoppable dash for the line.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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