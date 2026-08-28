Vuelta a España stage 7 LIVE: Tadej Pogačar's form to be tested in the mountains

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The three riders leading the race. As it stands, this might be the break of the day - the four chasers still have a non inconsiderable 1:20 to make up if they're to join them, and the group doesn't have big names that we know for sure have the power to bridge up to them. Whereas the front group has a certain Wout van Aert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan Vadar is the third rider at the front with Van Aert and Leknessund, and they have a lead of over two minutes already over the peloton already. Things aren't done yet, though. Behind that trio is a quartet of Ourselin, Cobo, Roosen and Wilksch chasing, and behind them more riders are jumping clear of the peloton. But even that first chase group has a minute to make up.

OFFICIAL START And they're off! And the very first rider to attack from the flag is none other than Wout van Aert, who has got up the road with both Andreas Leknessund and one other rider, and has a gap.

The riders have just started, moving behind the race car through the neutralised section. The parcours and circumstances today do feel encouraging for the breakaway, which could see a first win go the breakaway today - so there will therefore likely be a big fight today once the flag drops.

Yesterday’s stage saw a predictable result, but in an unpredictable fashion. Tadej Pogačar did his usual attack on the final climb, but rather than disappear into the distance never to be seen again, he was reeled back by Enric Mas. He might still have won, but had to outsprint the impressive Spaniard to do so, and displayed rare signs of weakness, even crashing on the descent. Vuelta a España: Tadej Pogačar survives near-crash on descent for third victory of the race on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might still be the first week of the Vuelta, but already a clear hierarchy has been formed at the top of the GC, with minutes separating them. That could become yet clearer today, for what is yet another stage in the mountains. Vuelta a España 2026 stage 7 preview - A second summit finish that could either solidify or shake up the podium battle