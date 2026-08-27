'I'm not like Pogačar' – Wout van Aert happy in support role at Vuelta a España but wants his sunglasses back

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Belgian star helped deliver Matthew Brennan to a second Grand Tour debut win on stage 5

Team Visma-Lease a bike&#039;s British rider Matthew Brennan (L) is congratulated by teammate Wout van Aert after winning the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026, a 173,4 km race between Falset and Roquetes on August 26, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images)
Van Aert congratulates Brennan after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert is a prolific winner, but he has been no stranger to riding in the service of others during his time at Visma-Lease a Bike, and that trend has continued at the Vuelta a España.

After missing the Tour de France, the Belgian must have been itching to get his hands in the air at the Vuelta, but the finishing power of Grand Tour debutant Matthew Brennan has taken precedence so far.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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