'In terms of potential he has everything, absolutely everything' – From late call-up to first race with pro team, Matthew Peace looks right at home

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19-year-old impresses at Le Tour de Langkawi as he 'didn't have pressure or expectation coming into the race'

Matthew Peace alongside his Picnic PostNL teammates at Le Tour de Langkawi on stage 8
Matthew Peace alongside his Picnic PostNL teammates at Le Tour de Langkawi on stage 8 (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Matthew Peace wasn't expecting to go to Le Tour de Langkawi, but a call less than two weeks out from the start, and just two days before the team was boarding a plane, changed all that – the British Picnic PostNL development squad rider was about to get his first start among the WorldTour team.

It was unexpected, but Peace was ready and prepared for what was to come, after all this was a path his older brother Oliver had taken last year, which perhaps gave the 19-year-old confidence to follow his brother into the Picnic PostNL development programme.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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