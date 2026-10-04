'Finished the season on a high' – Riley Pickrell and Modern Adventure reap the rewards of a season of building the lead out at Le Tour de Langkawi

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'What we've accomplished this year, and the trajectory we are on, is really impressive'

Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) at the sign up for stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi
Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) at the sign up for stage 5 of Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

It may not have been another stage victory on Sunday's final day of racing at Le Tour de Langkawi for Riley Pickrell (Modern Adventure) but, once again, it wasn't that far off in a tour where the consistency of the Canadian's presence in the top two spots has delivered a clear reminder of just how far the squad has come in the space of 12 months.

Pickrell has undoubtedly been impressive in his turn of speed, though he is far from taking sole credit for the three second places and one win he gathered from the four sprint contests that unfolded at the Malaysian ProTour race this week. And there was also a fifth place when he sprinted from the group after the break had already soaked up the top four spots.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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