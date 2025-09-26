British juniors dominate with gold and three of the top five spots in a historic first in junior men's road race at World Championships

Harry Hudson set for Lidl-Trek Future Racing after taking the rainbow jersey in Kigali

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 26/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Men Junior Road Race - Harry Hudson (Great Britain) Wins the Men Junior Road Race World Championship
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The Great Britain team in the junior men's road race at the World Championships made history in a dominant fashion on Friday, winning the event for the first time and finishing with three riders in the top five in the process.

Winner Harry Hudson went on a long and brave solo move, attacking some 36km before the finish in Kigali, and holding on despite some fierce chasing to claim the rainbow jersey – the first time a British male rider has ever done that.

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 26/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Men Junior Road Race - Max Hinds (Great Britain), Matthew Peace (Great Britain), Dylan Sage (Great Britain) with team members and ex British Pro Cyclist Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish was at the finish to congratulate the GB team (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Though Team GB only sent one under-23 male rider to Kigali, they sent a full complement in the junior category, and started the day with several options. They placed a rider in an earlier break, allowing Hudson to sit back until he saw a moment to attack.

"The plan was just to be up near the front of the race, and I saw an opportunity with 35km to go," he said. "I just decided to give it a go, and see if anyone came. I was solo, so I just decided to see if I could hold on, and settled into my rhythm.

Over 30km on his own was a long time for Hudson, and the gap was never huge, so it wasn't until the very final kilometres that he thought he could win.

"At the top of the cobbled climb was maybe where I thought I probably had it," he explained.

Hudson's exploits this year have earned him a spot on the Lidl-Trek Future Racing team for 2026, his new team announced shortly after he pulled on the rainbow jersey in Kigali, so it's clear his future is bright. But on Friday, the 18-year-old was just trying to process what he had just done.

"It's still sinking in to be honest," he said. "I'm really happy to have won the race, I really liked the course. It suited me quite a lot, it was going to be really hard and attritional. It's crazy."

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


