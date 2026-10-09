Lotto-Intermarché youngster announces retirement from racing after just two years in the peloton

Lotto-Intermarché youngster Robin Orins has announced his retirement from racing after just two seasons in the professional peloton.

The 24-year-old Belgian turned pro with Lotto-Intermarché last season but missed a large chunk of the year after suffering mental health problems, including panic attacks.

He raced from July to October and took on 27 race days between March and June this season. He announced on Instagram on Thursday that he's decided to retire from racing.

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"I’m stepping away from professional cycling," he wrote.

"It’s time to turn a page, filled with emotions, memories and lessons, both positive and negative. A page that shaped me into who I’m today, and one that will be talked about for years to come. It ends earlier than expected, but without regrets."

Orins had excelled as an under-23 rider, claiming second place at the 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23 as well as two third places at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs, and top-five finishes in the under-23 time trial at the 2024 European and World Championships.

However, Orins struggled upon joining the pro ranks, not making his Lotto-Intermarché debut until the Tour de Wallonie last June.

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"The lights just went out. I felt mentally and physically empty. Everything made me tired," Orins said last summer. "I became afraid - of everything, but mostly of myself. I didn’t even have the energy to ride my bike anymore. I lost the joy of cycling."

Last season, he raced Wallonie, the Tour of Britain, and Il Lombardia, among other races. This year, he made his season debut at the GP de Denain and rode several WorldTour races, including Itzulia Basque Country, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

His most recent outing, and it turns out his final race as a professional, came at the Belgian National Championships in June, where he took part in both the time trial and road race.

"After months of rebuilding myself, I got back on my feet. But I realised how much energy it had taken and how difficult it was to find the old Robin again. No matter how badly I wanted it, the downs were too frequent," Orins wrote.

"This year, I wanted to return happy instead of unhappy. I wanted to enjoy the bike, the people around me, the suffering and, above all, feel fulfilled again. But things didn’t turn out as hoped. No matter how hard I worked, my body said 'no'. Now my head and heart are saying 'no' too."

Orins said his retirement is "like a breath of fresh air", adding that he wants to discover life beyond cycling, which he's done since he was six years old. He did, however, say that his retirement from cycling isn't the end of his sporting ambitions.

"Honestly, this feels like a breath of fresh air. There is more to life than cycling, and I want to discover that with my girlfriend, friends, parents and family.

"Cycling will always have a place in my heart. Every scar, trophy, tear and smile has its story. This is not the end of my sporting ambitions. As my friends say: 'A fox never loses its tricks.'

"Thank you to all the people I love. Cheers! Voske OUT."