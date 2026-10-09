Lotto-Intermarché youngster announces retirement from racing after just two years in the peloton

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24-year-old Robin Orins struggled with mental health problems after turning pro in 2025

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM - MAY 25: Robin Orins of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche competes in the breakaway during the 9th Antwerp Port Epic / Sels Trophy 2026 a 192.4km one day race from Antwerpen to Antwerpen on May 25, 2026 in Antwerpen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto-Intermarché youngster Robin Orins has announced his retirement from racing after just two seasons in the professional peloton.

The 24-year-old Belgian turned pro with Lotto-Intermarché last season but missed a large chunk of the year after suffering mental health problems, including panic attacks.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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