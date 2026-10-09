'I'm here to just go all-out and race without any regret' – Florian Vermeersch prepared for Gravel Worlds title defence

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'I think I'm in a good place' says Belgian ahead of toughest Gravel Worlds yet in Nannup

Florian Vermeersch celebrates victory as he crosses the line solo in Maastricht at the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships
Florian Vermeersch celebrates victory in Maastricht at the 2025 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian racer Florian Vermeersch is in Australia this weekend, the 27-year-old taking aim at becoming the first rider to defend the gravel world title since the event was established in 2022.

Vermeersch triumphed in Maastricht last October, soloing to the line in the final 20km after initially attacking with more than 120km to go.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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