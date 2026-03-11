'It's all part of the job' - Isaac del Toro suffers in the cold and rain but extends Tirreno-Adriatico lead by a second

Mexican revels in his friendly rivalry with fellow Grand Tour talent Giulio Pellizzari

MAGLIANO DE&amp;apos; MARSI, ITALY - MARCH 11: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as Blue Leader Jersey winner during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 3 a 221km stage from Cortona to Magliano de&amp;apos; Marsi 332m / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2026 in Magliano de&amp;apos; Marsi, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro retains the Tirreno-Adriatico race lead after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro climbed onto the Tirreno-Adriatico podium three times after stage 3 but was happy to have the leader's jersey, the points jersey, the best young rider jersey and a UAE Team Emirates-XRG team jacket on top to keep him warm as he talked after a day of suffering.

The Mexican spent the winter training at home in the warmth of the Baja Peninsula and then won the UAE Tour in the sun and heat in February.

Today was very different. The 221km stage 3 from Cortona in Tuscany to Magliano de' Marsi in Abruzzo was a long ride down the flat roads of central Italy. There were frequent rain showers and temperatures of 10°C for much of the day.

If Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are the current Grand Tour winners, they are their natural heirs. They went head-to-head at the 2023 Tour de L'Avenir, with the Mexican emerging as the overall winner.

