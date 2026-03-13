'Saturday will be a big day' - Isaac del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari put aside their friendship to fight for Tirreno-Adriatico victory

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Mexican leads Italian rival by 23 seconds before the final stage in the hills

Isaac del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari at Tirreno-Adriatico
Isaac del Toro and Giulio Pellizzari at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Isaac del Toro-Giulio Pellizzari bromance and Tirreno-Adriatico rivalry continued on stage 5, with the two set for a battle for the final overall victory on Saturday's second hilly stage in Le Marche to Camerino.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader said he "fixed the mistake" he made on Thursday, when he lost the leader's blue jersey to Pellizzari by two seconds. In truth, del Toro more than fixed it, attacking with a calculated show of force and determination on the final climb to the finish in Mombaroccio.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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