'I'm certainly not at my best yet' – Mathieu van der Poel heads to Spain after going nine from nine in cyclo-cross, but the big goals are still to come

Dutchman will likely return to racing on January 24 at Maasmechelen World Cup

With the bulk of his cyclo-cross season completed and successfully dominated, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) will now head to Spain to both prepare for the 'cross World Championships in Hulst on February 1 and the road Spring Classics.

After his thrilling return in Namur on December 14, Van der Poel put on exhibition after exhibition throughout the Kerstperiode, winning nine races in a row and proving that he remains the top favourite to win a record-breaking eighth world title in the discipline come February.

If he does win in Hulst, it would see him sit alone at the top of the record books for the most men's elite world titles, having matched Erik De Vlaeminck's record last year in Liévin.

While that eighth CX rainbow jersey will be in his mind as he trains in Spain these next few weeks, Van der Poel has already started thinking about the Classics, where he will look to retain his Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix crowns, while also trying to pry back the Tour of Flanders crown from Tadej Pogačar.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

