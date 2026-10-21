Florian Lipowitz contemplates change of approach heading into second season as Red Bull leader alongside Remco Evenepoel

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German rider wants to add more one-day Classics to calendar, with backing of team boss Ralph Denk

Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe react after 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 3 a 195.9km stage from Granollers to Les Angles 1801m / #UCIWT / on July 06, 2026 in Les Angles, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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German stage-racing specialist Florian Lipowitz is eyeing a change in approach for the upcoming 2027 season, looking to improve his overall offering as a rider with more one-day Classics on his calendar.

Speaking on ARD, Lipowitz already floated the idea and said: "I simply need to focus a bit more on one-day races and improve there," which Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk has backed, saying it could help with his talents as a GC racer.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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