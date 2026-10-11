'I messed up that sprint a little bit' – Connor Swift 'pretty gutted' to miss out on closest shot at rainbow at Gravel World Championships

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Bronze medallist says gravel title is 'the only World Championship jersey that I've got a real shot of getting'

Connor Swift (Great Britain) pushing on the front during the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships
Swift worked his way to the front of the race with the strongest riders (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It was a tough near-miss for Connor Swift (Great Britain) at the UCI Gravel World Championships on Sunday, coming the closest he ever has done to a rainbow jersey but missing out by a matter of centimetres.

Swift had been active and animated all day long in Nannup, Australia, ultimately making it into the lead group after his teammate Jenson Young was reeled back from a long breakaway, and he found himself in an elite group of four heading towards the finish line.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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