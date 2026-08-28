'I’ll probably need a season where I spend more time on the mountain bike' - Mathieu van der Poel realistic ahead of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

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The Dutch superstar says his career will still be a success even without the title

Mathieu van der Poel of Nederlands trains ahead of the XCO race at the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on August 28, 2026, in Val di Sole, Italy. (Photo by Piotr Staron/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel will represent the Netherlands at the Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel will start Sunday’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships elite men's cross country race hoping to finally secure the rainbow jersey in the discipline, but admits he doesn’t need the win for his career to be a success.

However, the 31-year-old believes that if he is ever to win the rainbow jersey in mountain biking, he would benefit from racing the discipline more regularly than in recent years.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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