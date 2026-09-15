'Time to look somewhere else' – Boundary-pushing Dutch rider Jan-Willem van Schip is done with cycling

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32-year-old often hit the headlines for various bike set-up and aerodynamic rule-breaking disqualifications over the years

Dutch Jan-Willem van Schip pictured during the team presentation ahead of the Baloise Belgium Tour cycling race, in Merelbeke, Tuesday 14 June 2022. The Baloise Belgium Tour takes place from 15 to 19 June. BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN (Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Jan-Willem van Schip (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jan-Willem van Schip has announced his retirement from racing. The Dutch rider, a former two-time track world champion, called time on his career in a short Instagram post on Sunday.

"Time to look somewhere else," Van Schip wrote. "I'm going to stop cycling. Come and see me at my farewell during [the Rotterdam Six Day]."

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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