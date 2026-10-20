'Maybe I'll take up gravel' - Still seeking a 2027 contract, Taco van der Hoorn weighs his future

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Lotto-Intermarché rider says his chances of getting a deal are 50-50

Taco Van Der Hoorn of Lotto Intermarche riding the Col du Vam during the Eneco Tour
Taco Van Der Hoorn (Lotto Intermarche) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a season full of setbacks and his contract with Lotto-Intermarché coming to an end, Taco van der Hoorn is uncertain whether he will be in the pro peloton in 2027, according to Weilerflits.

The 32-year-old made his reputation as one of the most aggressive riders in the bunch, and his breakaways paid off with a Giro d'Italia stage win in 2021 and a handful of one-day race victories.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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