Johan Price-Pejtersen reinstated as 2024 Danish time trial champion seven months after disqualification

25-year-old had beaten Mattias Skjelmose to June victory but was stripped of title for racing on the pavement

Johan Price-Pejtersen has been reinstated as Danish time trial champion seven months after being disqualified for riding on the pavement
The Danish Cycling Union (DCU) has reinstated the elite men's time trial title of Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Johan Price-Pejtersen seven months after he was disqualified from the event for riding on the pavement.

25-year-old Price-Pejtersen, then riding for Bahrain Victorious, won the title with a 47:06 time on the 41km course in Herning last June, beating Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) to victory by just two seconds.

