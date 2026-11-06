'If you like it, then why would you stop?' – Approaching his 40s, Wout Poels continues into 19th and final pro season with Unibet Rose Rockets in 2027

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Dutch rider targets a stage win as he maintains the joy of training and racing on French ProTeam

Wout Poels of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets competes in the chase group while fans cheer during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila - Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Pila - Gressan, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Wout Poels will continue racing into his 19th season as a professional in 2027 with Unibet Rose Rockets, the French-registered ProTeam confirmed on Friday.

The 39-year-old joined the Rockets at the start of 2026, and after maintaining his love of training and racing, particularly at the Giro d'Italia – the team's first and his 26th Grand Tour – and his high levels of performance, Poels didn't want to hang up his wheels just yet.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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