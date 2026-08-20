Tour du Limousin: Daan Depuydt takes a thrilling stage win with a long range sprint as the breakaway is caught inside the final kilometre

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Ewen Costiou retains the overall lead win one stage remaining

Daan Depuydt (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Postbureau Lions) wins stage 3 of the 2026 Tour du Limousin-Perigord in Egletons, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Daan Depuydt (Left) takes his first pro win at the Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Daan Depuydt won the third stage of the Tour du Limousin on Thursday, the Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Postbureau Lion rider winning a two man sprint on the uphill finish into Égletons.

Depuydt attacked what remained of the peloton inside the final 400 metres, taking Axel Mariault (CIC Academy) with him on their long range sprint. For a while it seemed as though Mariault would overhaul his rival, but the Belgian held on to take his first professional road victory.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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