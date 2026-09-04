Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas has brushed aside suggestions that he strike yet another GC blow in the high mountains on the Sierra de la Pandera summit finish on Saturday and attempt to further distance second-placed Primož Roglič in the overall classification.

Ever since Mas took over as Vuelta leader, the jury has been out on how much of a gap the man from Mallorca might need to keep Roglič at bay in the third-week time trial where the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer is expected to gain time on Mas.

Opinions amongst the Vuelta's keyboard warriors vary considerably in that respect. But even if Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) hadn't abandoned, Mas has repeatedly shown his ability to take time on his rivals on the climbs.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

When it was suggested in his leader's press conference that Mas might repeat the same tactic on the 12-kilometre 'Angliru of the South', as the Sierra de la Pandera is nicknamed, to try and increase his current 1:45 advantage on Roglič, Mas politely but firmly turned down the idea.

"It's possible, but tomorrow we have to defend our advantage and the gap we've got as well. I think it's going to be difficult to get time there," Mas said. "We've also got to save some energy for next week, and the other summit finishes, which are also very hard.

"If I'm still ahead when we reach Granada" - for the key stage 20 through the Sierra Nevada - "then I'd be happy. If my memory doesn't fail me, out of five mountain stages so far, on four I've gained time [on Roglič]. So tomorrow, I'll have to be calmer.

"I'm pleased with my form, but my only goal is to stay in red."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Mas is cautious, it could be because history is anything but on his side regarding La Pandera. Having first raced the Vuelta in 2018, Mas, like his arch-rival Roglič, previously tackled the Sierra de La Pandera in 2022.

Although the Slovenian later crashed out of the race and Mas finished second overall, Roglič launched a blistering attack on La Pandera, gaining 28 seconds on Mas and a four-second time bonus for third behind Richard Carapaz.

"I have tough memories of that year. I had a bad time," Mas recalled. "Primož went for it - he tried to close in on the leader, and it was hard for me."

As for the Slovenian in the here and now, Mas continued, "We all know who he is. We need to remember his palmares and what he's still capable of doing. It's true he had that bad crash, but I don't think age is a problem for him."

What does appear to be a challenge for everybody in the Vuelta are the increasingly hot temperatures. Stage 13 into Loja was the hottest day so far, hitting around 40 degrees according to some unconfirmed reports, and there is no sign that it will decrease in the near future.

Mas, who is a fan of warm weather, has even gone so far as to - jokingly - ask fans to put heaters on the side of the roads. But as Mas recognised after Friday's baking temperatures, the situation was veering towards a point where action might need to be taken by the organisers, even if it had not been reached yet.

"Today it was extreme at some points," Mas said, "There were moments on descents when even at speed, you really noticed it. Normally that doesn't happen.

"If it gets even hotter, we might have to get a meeting organised to work out what action to take, because it would be very dangerous if we went out riding in this weather if it was hotter. I don't want it to be any hotter than this."