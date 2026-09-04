'I have tough memories of that year' - Enric Mas looks to avoid repeat of 2022 time loss to Roglič on Sierra de la Pandera

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Spaniard to take conservative approach, worries if very hot weather worsens, meetings needed "to work out what to do"

Enric Mas rides in the red jersey with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders behind
Enric Mas (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas has brushed aside suggestions that he strike yet another GC blow in the high mountains on the Sierra de la Pandera summit finish on Saturday and attempt to further distance second-placed Primož Roglič in the overall classification.

Ever since Mas took over as Vuelta leader, the jury has been out on how much of a gap the man from Mallorca might need to keep Roglič at bay in the third-week time trial where the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer is expected to gain time on Mas.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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