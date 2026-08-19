Fundraiser for Finlay Tarling doubles its target as donations flow in

A fundraiser set up in memory of Finlay Tarling has doubled its target after donations have flooded in following the tragic death of the 19-year-old.

Tarling, a promising British talent who rode for the NSN Development team, died last Friday at the Volta a Portugal in a collision with a vehicle that had entered the race route.

A fundraiser, hosted on the Go Fund Me website, has been set up by "a friend of the family" and is described as "the official fundraiser page authorised by Dawn & Michael", who are Tarling's parents.

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Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help young people in the Tarlings' home country of Wales get into cycling.

At the time of writing, on Wednesday morning, the total raised stands at over £62,000. The original target had been set at £40,000, and the target has now been increased to £80,000, with donations still rolling in, including a £5,000 donation on Monday.

"This fund can hopefully serve as part of a legacy project providing an opportunity to help future generations of young Welsh riders discover the freedom and confidence that a bike can give a child," reads a statement on the fundraising page.

"We hope it can also bring some small measure of comfort and peace to Dawn, Michael and Josh, as well as to his extended family and loved ones.

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"100% of funds will be donated and allocated in due course, with full transparency."

Tarling grew up in Aberaron, on the west coast of Wales. He is the brother of Josh Tarling, a 22-year-old who rides for the Netcompany-Ineos team. Both riders had their first opportunities in cycling through the British Cycling system, riding multiple disciplines including road, track, and cyclo-cross.

"Finlay was an exceptionally talented cyclist with a bright future ahead of him, as well as a beloved son, brother, grandson, loyal friend and teammate, and an outstanding young man in every respect," reads the

"Fin’s happy place was on his bike — whether on the track, at a local club 10, on the West Wales home roads, or racing internationally.

"His smile was known far and wide and always lifted those around him."

You can visit the fundraising page here.