Fundraiser for Finlay Tarling doubles its target as donations flow in

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'This fund can hopefully serve as part of a legacy project providing an opportunity to help future generations of young Welsh riders' reads the fundraising page

CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 20: Wales v South Africa Spar Proteas Netball series game 2 on July 20, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Both teams are using the match as part of our Commonwealth Games preparation. (Photo by Huw Fairclough) (CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 20:
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fundraiser set up in memory of Finlay Tarling has doubled its target after donations have flooded in following the tragic death of the 19-year-old.

Tarling, a promising British talent who rode for the NSN Development team, died last Friday at the Volta a Portugal in a collision with a vehicle that had entered the race route.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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