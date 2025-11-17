'Young talent knocking on the door' provides five new riders to Project Echelon Racing in 2026 transition year

Eric Brunner and Jérôme Gauthier among downsized squad as four riders move to rival squad

Ethan Craine is one of seven riders returning in 2026 to Project Echelon Racing
Young talent and opportunities for more racing in the US are what make Project Echelon Racing's founder and Race Director Eric Hill excited for 2026. Four-time Pan-American Cyclocross Eric Brunner and Canadian U23 road national champion Jérôme Gauthier are two of the five new signings as the squad downsizes from 15 to 12 riders.

The new year marks a ninth season for the US-based squad and a fourth consecutive time at the Continental level. New riders include emerging US talents Quinn Felton and Luke Elphingstone as well as the "big diesel engine" of Tim McBirney.

Caleb Classen and Ethan Craine are a pair of strong 24-year-olds returning next season. Classen had two stage podiums at the Tour of the Gila and one stage at the Volta a Portugal. Craine focused on lead-out rides for several veterans and is the only non-North American on the roster. Québec time trial champion Laurent Gervais are back with US riders Brendan Rhim, Stephen Bassett, Colby Lange, Richard Arnopol, and New Zealander Ethan Craine,

Project Echelon Racing 2026 roster

  • Ricky Arnopol (USA)
  • Stephen Bassett (USA)
  • Eric Brunner (USA)
  • Caleb Classen (USA)
  • Ethan Craine (NZL)
  • Luke Elphingstone (USA)
  • Quinn Felton (USA)
  • Jérôme Gauthier (CAN)
  • Laurent Gervais (CAN)
  • Kieran Haug (USA)
  • Colby Lange (USA)
  • Tim McBirney (USA)
