'Young talent knocking on the door' provides five new riders to Project Echelon Racing in 2026 transition year

Ethan Craine of New Zealand is one of seven riders returning in 2026 to Project Echelon Racing

Young talent and opportunities for more racing in the US are what make Project Echelon Racing's founder and Race Director Eric Hill excited for 2026. Four-time Pan-American Cyclocross Eric Brunner and Canadian U23 road national champion Jérôme Gauthier are two of the five new signings as the squad downsizes from 15 to 12 riders.

The new year marks a ninth season for the US-based squad and a fourth consecutive time at the Continental level. New riders include emerging US talents Quinn Felton and Luke Elphingstone as well as the "big diesel engine" of Tim McBirney.

Unlike last season where 11 riders returned, the 2026 season has a core group of seven riders coming back but a large departure to a new rival, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling. Other departures include Cole Davis looking at a new privateer programme and Jonas Walton going to a French team.

"We got quite a bit of transition to Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, Sam Boardman moving on, Kiean Haug, Scott McGill and Hugo Scala. We're reducing the roster a little bit, moving from a 15-man roster to 12-man roster and have a more focused calendar. We're really excited about that. And I think the return of several US races is allowing us to do that," Hill told Cyclingnews.

"We brought in Eric Brunner last year as a stagiaire, but he's going to be continuing with us again this year. I think he's definitely showing what he is capable of on the road over the years."

Brunner, who has won the elite men's US 'cross national title twice and the U23 title once, demonstrated his versatility by going fourth or better in all five stages of Tour of the Gila last year and securing second overall. Quinn, who was a teammate at Competitive Edge with Brunner, has demonstrated "true grit" with GC podiums last year at Redlands Bicycle Classic and Green Mountain Stage Race, while earning the overall title at lesser-known Tour de Tahiti to end the year.

Gauthier is just 21, and will bring another option for the sprints. For his U23 road title, he was fifth overall in the 199.2km competition which saw four WorldTour riders ahead of him, Derek Gee winning the elite title.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're really excited to bring over some young talent that has been knocking on the door continuously to be able to make their way to our team," Hill said.

"Luke Elphingstone from Kelly Benefit Strategies is one of the younger riders that we're bringing in. He had a breakout race at Redlands Bicycle Classic in a leadout position, a very good sprinter in his own right, so we're looking forward to having him step into that capacity for us. He's young and excited and has big ambitions."

"Tim McBirney is a big diesel rider. He's been riding with Mike's Bikes for the past several years. At Tour de Bloom, he was climbing with some of the best climbers in that race to get himself a GC podium and a stage win. He's a veteran, and an opportunity to pursue a dream and make that come to reality," Hill added, that McBirney's nickname is 'Tractor Tim' which describes his big engine.

Caleb Classen and Ethan Craine are a pair of strong 24-year-olds returning next season. Classen had two stage podiums at the Tour of the Gila and one stage at the Volta a Portugal. Craine focused on lead-out rides for several veterans and is the only non-North American on the roster. Québec time trial champion Laurent Gervais are back with US riders Brendan Rhim, Stephen Bassett, Colby Lange, Richard Arnopol, and New Zealander Ethan Craine,

"We brought Ethan in as a criterium specialist, and he won a couple races and was [second] for the points jersey at the American Criterium Cup. He was more in a support role in sprint situations recently, and we're excited to get him back to being a dedicated finisher for us," Hill said about the Kiwi, who made his debut in 2022 for the team and now notches up his fifth year.

Hill said it was still early to confirm the racing calendar for the team, but he said the emphasis would be to have appearances in North America, including one-day races Gastown Grand Prix, Gran Premio New York and Philadelphia Cycling Classic.

"We'll continue to explore in the gravel space as well, especially after some newfound success in that venue this year. Brunner is definitely interested and Classen has a high interest, too. Felton did quite a bit of gravel racing this past year and was successful."

The squad will start the season at Tucson Bicycle Classic and include a team camp in the Oro Valley with the Arizona trip. They will also host the Project Echelon Fondo in partnership with the Tucson Bicycle Classic this spring.

Prior to a US block of racing with Redlands, Tour de Bloom and US Nationals, the squad will return to races in Greece and Portugal.

Project Echelon Racing 2026 roster