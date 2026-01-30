EF Pro Cycling launches search for new title partner to 'compete with the largest budgets' and target ambitious goal of winning men's and women's Tour de France in the next decade

Education First will remain the team owner and anchor investor, with first naming rights on offer for new partner

EF Pro Cycling riders (Image credit: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

In a bid to compete with the largest budgets in cycling and "become the world’s best cycling team," Education First (EF) has opened up the opportunity for first naming rights to go to an additional title partner at EF Pro Cycling, to pursue the ambitious goals of winning both Tours de France in the next decade.

The news was announced on Friday, alongside three clear ambitions, with confirmation that the international education company EF will remain the team's owner and main partner with an "unchanged level of investment."

The statement detailed how "The opening of a title partner position is designed to add resources on top of EF’s existing commitment, enabling the team to compete with the largest budgets in the sport and accelerate its ambitions."

"It’s rare in professional sport, and nearly unheard of in cycling, for an owner and anchor partner to commit long-term at EF’s current level and still invite an additional title partner to invest purely to make the team stronger," said team CEO Jonathan Vaughters in the announcement.

"We owe a great deal to EF. EF acquired the team in 2017, recognising the parallels between cycling’s global spirit and the company’s mission of opening the world through education and cultural exchange.

The three long-term visions outline were as follows: win the Tour de France Femmes within the next three years, continue building the world-leading development pathway in professional cycling, and win both men’s and women’s Tours de France within the next decade with riders developed through the EF Pro Cycling system.

